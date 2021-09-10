Diversified Medical Healthcare just bought a 136,000 s/f site near I-85, Pelham Road

RealtyLink announced Sept. 9 Diversified Medical Healthcare purchased a Class A 136,000 square-foot industrial building in the 50-acre Garlington North Industrial development off of Interstate 85 and Pelham Road.

The Garlington North Development is anchored by Topgolf and 21 of its 50 acres is slated for additional industrial buildings. The remaining acreage is zoned for mixed-use, including restaurants, hotels and entertainment.

RealtyLink principal Neil Wilson, RealtyLink developer associate Haydrian Lewis and Colliers International are seeking tenants for the development.

For more information, click here or visit realtylinkdev.com.