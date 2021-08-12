First look: Easley Mill Lofts

The restoration of the old Woodside Mill in Easley — commonly known as the Easley Mill — is just about complete, with residents set to move into the apartment complex by the end of summer. The restoration, spearheaded by Multifamily Select Development, aimed to protect as much the mill’s history as possible.

Completed in 1901, the mill wears its age well. Original wooden floors, bay windows, vaulted ceilings and other details define the 224,000-square-foot structure. The top floor offers clear views of the 160-acre property, with the Easley Silos visible just down the in-progress walking path.

Fifty-two of the 128 apartments have been pre-leased and workers are putting the finishing touches on the amenity spaces of the building, including a fitness center, library, coffee station, sitting area, co-working spaces, privates offices, clubhouse, movie theatre, pool and outdoor seating area.

Apartments range from one- to three-bedroom units across five floors, with square footage ranging from 690 to 2,099 and prices from $1,205 to $2,400 per month. All amenities, as well as internet, are included in the rent price.

“So many people have been stopping by telling us stories about their families working here generations back,” said Property Manager Ashley Dills. “I think more than anything, being an old cotton mill is really driving people to live here.”