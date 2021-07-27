‘Fountain Walk,’ a 15-building mixed-use facility, is coming to Fountain Inn

Fountain Inn will be getting a new 15-building, mixed-use facility called Fountain Walk. The project will cover more than 57 acres along North Woods Drive near I-385.

The development will feature 662 apartment units with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, said Contour Companies partner David Dedvukaj.

Fountain Walk residents will also have access to a variety of amenities, including a pool, fitness center, bath and locker rooms, a movement studio, with other amenities possible as the design process continues.

“The site will include a decorative retention pond, green areas, a children’s play area, dog park and walking trails that connect the whole site to a sidewalk along North Woods Drive,” Dedvukaj said. “In the entrance boulevard, a landscaped, park-like center island is planned to accommodate a fountain, benches, bike racks and landscaped features.”

The plan includes space for businesses on the ground floor of several buildings nearest I-385, he said.

“We envision convenience-type businesses that will serve the residents of Fountain Walk and the general surrounding area, [such as] barber and beauty shops, small professional offices, convenience retailers, specialty shops, fitness studios, and destination type businesses to draw traffic to the complex [including] restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, indoor playground and small brand retailers.”

Construction on Fountain Walk is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021 with the first residents moving in as early as the second quarter of 2023.