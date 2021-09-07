City Design Review Board Urban Panel: New UCB HQ, West End work, Huguenot Mill

Here’s a recap of the Sept. 2 meeting of Greenville’s Design Review Board Urban Panel:

Approved: Architecture for new United Community Bank Headquarters at 200 E. Camperdown Way

Plans for the new United Community Bank headquarters received unanimous approval from the design review board, giving an early green light for a major new building project set to rise above E. Camperdown Way.

The proposed new headquarters at 200 E. Camperdown Way will sit between Falls Street, S. Church Street and E Camperdown Way, right where Cleveland Street meets E. Camperdown Way.

The approval came solely on the merits of the architecture’s appropriateness for the historic district in which it would be built.

There’s still no word on when construction could begin or whether a timeline has been established. Plans were submitted in tandem by The Furman Co. President Steven Navarro and United Community Bank.

Approved: Renovations of The Peace Center’s Huguenot Mill

In a unanimous 5-0 vote, the board approved plans to renovate the historic mill building that serves as the premier event space at The Peace Center.

The changes to the Huguenot Mill, as proposed by Architect Adam Berry of Craig Gaulden Davis and The Peace Center president and CEO Megan Riegel, include:

Adding new doors in existing window openings to the building’s south balcony, including a wood trellis shade structure.

Adding new doors in existing window openings to the West Juliet balconies.

Adding a south exterior terrace additions at the existing cooling tower location, while moving the cooling tower to the roof of the concert hall backstage with screening and new doors in existing glass block window openings.

Approved with conditions: Architecture for West End mixed-use development by Fluor Field

After some setbacks and multiple appearances before the board, the developers of a major mixed-use development in downtown Greenville’s West End were met with approval.

The project from Charlotte-based developer Suncap Property Group would aim to build 250 apartment units across two buildings joined by a walkway on upper floors, 6,950 square feet of amenities, 12,000 square feet of retail space and 560 parking spaces.

The 3.1 acre site runs along Markley Street across from Fluor Field and is bordered by Vardry Street, Green Avenue and Main Street. Included in that site are 2.7 acres owned by Allen Temple AME Church which is used as the church’s recreation center.

The detailed architectural plans were approved on certain conditions related to material selections and colors of the façade.

“They were asked to do a mockup in the field to detail their final choices before we give the final approval,” said Design Review Board member John Edwards.