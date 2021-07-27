Greenville’s Chestnut Living brings local-sourced, one-stop-shopping experience to Verdae

Need a fresh, hot cup of Methodical Coffee to kickstart the day or power through the evening? Looking to nab some locally-sourced groceries for that last-minute meal or maybe craving a fresh-made dessert after a long work week? Jon and Brandi Ward, owners of the new Chestnut Coffee Shop and Chestnut Market set to open later this year in the Verdae, hope to deliver on all those needs — and more.

Located beside Legacy Park on Rocky Slope Road, Chestnut is a new concept that will occupy three storefronts across the street from the Verdae YMCA.

The Wards, who run the custom home design-and-build company Chestnut Living, said Chestnut’s brick-and-mortar location is a chance to highlight not only their brand, but as many other local brands, as possible.

“Both our families go back generations in Greenville and our roots are so important to us,” Brandi Ward said.

The combined storefronts, which total about 3,000 square feet, will be split in two spaces. One side will house Chestnut Coffee Shop, which will offer fresh coffee from Methodical Coffee Roasters, pastries from local bakeries and a dessert bar on Fridays and Saturdays. The other side will house the Chestnut Market, which will feature locally-sourced grocery items, local wine and beers, take-and-bake meal options, plants and home design products like pillows, kitchen ware and small goods.

“We wanted to not only offer fresh, locally-sourced groceries, but also bring a little bit of our interior design options, too,” she said. “If you want to stop by to get a plant or flowers, a bottle of wine, an easy take-and-bake dinner, chocolates, whatever you might need — it’s a one-stop-shop.”

“We’ve always said we wanted to create a space where people feel loved and welcome and safe so when they walk in, we want them to feel a sense of calm and shutting out the crazy world.” – Brandi Ward

The coffee shop will likely open a few weeks before the marketplace, Jon Ward said, and will be open at 6 a.m. every day to cater to those heading into work early or coming back from working out at the YMCA.

He said the idea is to open before the end of the year but that they’re leaving in wiggle room for unanticipated supply chain issues.

“We don’t want to set unachievable goals for ourselves, but we’re shooting hard for late fall.”

The Chestnut name derives from a piece of property that has been in Brandi Ward’s family for generations where a bevy of chestnut oaks grow. In addition to their home design brand, the new coffee shop and marketplace, the Wards are expanding into the landscape design sector under their Chestnut Landscaping brand.

“We are all about community and family and gathering,” Brandi Ward said. “We’ve always said we wanted to create a space where people feel loved and welcome and safe so when they walk in, we want them to feel a sense of calm and shutting out the crazy world.”