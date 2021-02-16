CNC Cabinetry leases 109,000-square-foot facility in Spartanburg

When homeowners look to outfit their kitchens and bathrooms with new cabinetry and countertops, many of them will soon be selecting products made right here in the Upstate.

The largest manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry and countertops in the Northeast will soon be setting up shop in Spartanburg, bringing more than two dozen new jobs to the area in the process.

CNC Cabinetry has just signed a lease on a 109,000-square-foot facility near Exit 66 on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg, marking the company’s fourth expansion in the United States. With existing locations in Texas, Nevada and Florida, the company’s new South Carolina location will allow it to better serve the Southeast.

“CNC Cabinetry has grown significantly in the past five years to meet consumer demand,” said Robert Hunter, CNC’s chief operations officer.

Hunter pointed to the surge in homeowner-related consumer purchases in the past few years, noting that even with three major facilities already in operation, the company was still unable to adequately get the supply out the door.

“With that growth, we identified the need for additional capacity in the Southeast and found the Upstate of South Carolina to be a great logistics location which would allow us to expand and more efficiently reach our growing consumer base,” Hunter said.

Developed by Rooker, the facility is a newly constructed speculative industrial space.

CNC’s move into the space will bring 30 new jobs to the area — and possibly more in the future. Warehouse and distribution operations are set to begin at the new facility this spring, although the company has yet to announce when the hiring process will begin to fill new positions. Hunter said more jobs may need to be filled as manufacturing and assembly are added at the location in the future.

CNC was represented by Dillon Swayngim of Colliers Interaction for the lease. Hunter said the search process for the facility was geared toward locations that had quick access to both the interstate and the South Carolina port system, which he said “provides options for moving product now and in the future.”

“We look forward to establishing and growing our business in South Carolina for years to come,” he added.

The landlord in the transaction was represented by Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict of CBRE. CNC was referred by Travis Hicks and Chase Clancy of Colliers in Austin, Texas.