LeMans Karting to shut down Duncan location, owners eye downtown Greenville

LeMans Karting is leaving its 80,000-square-foot space in Duncan in search of a similar-sized facility near downtown Greenville, co-owner Cathy Gaan told the Journal on July 21 after making the announcement on social media.

The family-owned business also owns and operates tracks in Virginia and California.

“For nearly 20 years of being in this business, our Duncan facility was truly a dream come true, sporting the largest indoor track on the East Coast,” she said. “We hope to carry over some of our key learnings and LeMans DNA from this building to our future location.”

The move from Duncan makes sense for one specific reason, Gaan said.

“Most of our customers come to us from Greenville,” she said. “We need to make this move — it’s a good thing for the company and our customers.”

But while the Duncan location will shut down on July 25, Gaan said they’ve not yet finalized a timeline for opening their doors on a new Greenville location.

“We’re trying to nail down a lot of logistics,” she said, adding that most of their customers are aware of the pending move. “They just didn’t expect it would come so soon.”