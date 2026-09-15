Myrtle Beach-based Burroughs and Chapin acquires District West apartments in downtown Greenville

Burroughs & Chapin, a company based in Myrtle Beach, has acquired District West, a 365-unit apartment community in downtown Greenville, for an undisclosed sum.

The property at 101 Reedy View Drive was previously owned by Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm based in Chicago

“District West is an irreplaceable asset in an outstanding location, in a market we know well and have long admired,” said James W. Apple, president and chief executive officer of Burroughs & Chapin. “This acquisition reflects our disciplined focus on owning best-in-class real estate in markets with attractive supply and demand fundamentals. We look forward to being a steward of District West and a committed partner to the Greenville community.”

Burroughs & Chapin is one of the Southeast’s largest real estate owners with a portfolio spanning commercial and multifamily properties, land and timber and out-of-home advertising. For more information, visit burroughschapin.com.