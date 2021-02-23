New Aldi location breaks ground in Mauldin

Aldi broke ground Feb. 23 on its new location on a 4.6-acre property at 209 N. Main St. in Mauldin.

The grocery chain purchased the property on Nov. 20, 2020, which sits on the corner of White Drive and currently features a vacant storefront.

“The addition of Aldi gives our citizens more buying power and equally important, the new jobs that Aldi will create in our city,” said Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt. “This location continues to set the table in creating our walkable neighborhoods with retail opportunities and connections to our citizens.”

Mauldin Aldi rendering, photo by Jeannie Putnam

Aldi plans to start development on the store in March with plans to open it in fall 2021. Once open, the store will be across the street from Mauldin’s new planned city center, a mixed-use development on nearby Jenkins Street.

Mauldin’s new Aldi will join 18 locations in the Upstate and is the grocery chain’s eighth store in Greenville County.

Hiring for the store is expected to start this summer.