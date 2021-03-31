New apartments and retail development proposed for Greenville’s West End

A Charlotte-based developer has just unveiled preliminary plans for a major mixed-use development in downtown Greenville’s West End, right beside Fluor Field.

The plans from SunCap Property Group would aim to build 250 apartment units, 6,950 square feet of amenities, 12,000 square feet of retail space and 560 parking spaces.

The 3.1 acre site runs along Markley Street across from Fluor Field and is bordered by Vardry Street, Green Avenue and Main Street. Included in that site are 2.7 acres currently owned by Allen Temple AME Church which is used as the church’s recreation center.

The plans for the project — which are in no way final and should not be presumed as such until they are approved — were revealed during a public presentation via video chat on March 31, during which no representatives of SunnCap or Allen Temple AME Church offered input.

“I would note that staff does have reservations upon their plan,” said City Development Planner Austin Rutherford, adding that those reservations will be brought up at the formal meeting of the City of Greenville’s Design Review Board on April 1.

One aspect of the project that has raised interest is a proposed drive-thru.

“But we do not know the business of it or any strict particulars at this moment,” Ratherford said of the drive-thru.

A proposed drive-thru for a Starbucks in a nearby spot on Main Street was unanimously shot down by the board last Fall, with board member Ken Betsch expressing concern that any drive-thru would “not be compatible with other users downtown.”

“I don’t believe it belongs in the downtown,” Betsch said of the Starbuck’s proposal for a drive-thru. “Certainly it doesn’t promote the connectivity we want.”