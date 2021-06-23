New Travelers Rest redevelopment will bring The Community Tap, restaurant, event space and more to Swamp Rabbit Trail

The first stop on the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail in Travelers Rest will open this fall with a third location from The Community Tap, a soon-to-be announced restaurant, event space and a multi-use real estate gallery from Coldwell Banker Caine.

The restaurant will take over the former Hare and Field location at 327 S. Main Street, while The Community Tap and Coldwell Banker Caine will split the 3,000-foot retail and warehouse space now occupied by Creative Displays at 321 S. Main St.

“After being spectators of the rejuvenation [Travelers Rest has] experienced over the last few years, we are really excited about being a part of it.” -Ed Buffington, co-owner, The Community Tap

The two buildings will then be joined by common green space in what is now the parking lot, with covered outdoor seating, bike racks and options for live music. Tentative plans are also in the works to transform an additional shipping container into a food vendor.

The goal of the redevelopment is to create a community-centric, family-friendly gathering space, said Stephen Edgerton, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Caine.

“Over the years, the owners of Community Tap and I have become close friends, and when the opportunity to create a real gathering place in the growing area of TR presented itself, I knew who our partners should be,” Edgerton said.

Construction is set to begin at the end of June

Community Tap co-owners Ed Buffington and Mike Okupinski said they hadn’t originally planned to open a third location so soon after making it through the challenges of the pandemic, but the partnership with Coldwell Banker Caine and the positioning within Travelers Rest made too much sense to pass up.

“It immediately made sense,” Buffington said. “Not only have so many of CB Caine’s real estate transactions kicked off in our taprooms, but we all happen to love Travelers Rest. After being spectators of the rejuvenation it’s experienced over the last few years, we are really excited about being a part of it.”

The new development will open in the Fall

The new Community Tap location will be smaller in size than the two current bottle shops and taprooms in Greenville, but Okiupinski said it will still maintain the same family-friendly atmosphere.

“We’ve become better friends and more of a family and have a clearer vision of what we want our operations to look and feel like,” he said.

Demolition permits and renderings have been submitted to the City of Travelers Rest and City Council. Construction is set to begin by the end of June.