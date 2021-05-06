Overbrook Village sees surge in commercial development

The transformation of the old Lime Cola Bottling Company building on E. North Street into a new mixed-use development will be partially completed within one to two months.

Overbrook Village, located at 1503 E. North St., will consist of eight, three-story townhomes, a fitness studio, a plant based market, a new restaurant and one additional building.

While the commercial side of the development will be completed by the end of June, the residential side has a targeted completion date closer to the end of summer, according to developer and managing partner Bob Barreto of The Norman Resource Group.

Barreto said the decision to redevelop the old Lime Cola Bottling Company building was both nostalgic and strategic.

“Strategically, it’s right in the heart of Overbrook and a part of the city that’s getting really busy and exciting, with more restaurants, more entertainment, more people moving down there. I saw it as one of those neighborhoods that’s only going to get more vibrant and active,” he said. “And from a nostalgic standpoint, I just wanted to see that old historic building get saved.”

The project was originally slated to be completed by the start of 2021.

“But we’ve been slowed down a little, like everyone else, by the material shortages and delays in the supply chain due to the pandemic,” Barreto said. “We’re back on track now.”

The 2-bedroom 3-and-a-half-bath townhomes, which will be priced in the high $300,000 to low $400,000 range, will be approximately 2,400 square feet, including a one-car garage.

The fitness studio, C.O.R.E Grow Strong, will be moving from its space on W. Washington Street in downtown Greenville into the 4,200-square-foot redeveloped Lime Cola Bottling Company building. The studio’s owner, Currie Gossett, will also run the plant-based market as an extension of the studio, which will offer athleisure retail as well.

The additional tenant, while not yet formally announced, will be “an established restauranteur in the area that will be coming to open a new and exciting concept,” said Cortney Carter of Collett, which is handling the marketing of the commercial spaces. Coldwell Banker Caine is marketing the residential portion.