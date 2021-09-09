Rolling Green Village adds 60 new apartments, 23 single-family homes for seniors

Rolling Green Village on Aug. 26 cut ribbon on the the largest expansion in the not-for-profit, senior living community’s 35-year history, according to an announcement.

The expansion — 60 new apartment homes, 23 single-family homes and duplexes and a new commons building built by Mavin Construction, Triangle Construction and Five Star Construction — is a “game changer” according to Ruth Wood, Rolling Green Village’s director of marketing.

“This expansion helps us offer older adults an even greater sense of security and community, as well as an opportunity to lead a healthier and more captivating lifestyle than compared to living at home alone,” Wood said.

Rolling Green Village provides a variety of senior living options. The 175-acre campus off of Hoke Smith Boulevard in Greenville offers its residents activities and on-site health care services such as assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care.

“The genesis for this expansion started in a resident committee and was picked up and made actionable through the combined effort of the board, life care services and LCS Development,” said Bob Benson, executive director of Rolling Green Village. “We are thankful to all who helped make this idea come to fruition, and we are excited for the path it creates to our future services for the greater community.”