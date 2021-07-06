Colliers industrial team announced July 6 that Rooker, a full-service real estate development, design and construction management firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, sold the Pelzer Point Commerce Center in Anderson County to One World Technologies Inc. for $21.1 million.

The industrial park, located near exit 32 off of I-85, features 212,500 square feet of newly-developed speculative space and 30 acres of future development land.

“The amount of interest we’ve had in Pelzer Point Commerce Center has been phenomenal, “said Anderson County Economic Development Director Burriss Nelson. “Nine months from breaking ground and before the first spec facility was even completed, we couldn’t be more pleased to announce the purchase of the entire park by Anderson-native One World Technologies. We have worked very closely with the company for years and are incredibly fortunate to have had the facilities in place at the right time to accommodate this expansion right here in Anderson County. We are grateful to One World for their continued investment in our community and look forward to building on the success we’ve had at Pelzer Point throughout the county.”

One World Technologies works within the home and hardware center supplier industry will use the Pelzer Point Commerce Center facility for additional warehousing and distribution space.