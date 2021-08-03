Shenandoah Growers Inc. breaks ground on high-tech indoor farm in Anderson

Shenandoah Growers Inc., a company specializing in commercially-advanced indoor agriculture, broke ground Aug. 3 on its 100,000-square-foot indoor ‘Biofarm’ at 2665 Highway 29 South in Anderson.

The business is expected to create 50 jobs.

“Our newest Biofarm will further enable Shenandoah Growers to deliver what consumers in South Carolina and across the Southeast want: delicious organic produce, grown nearby in an environmentally-responsible way, without the usual premium price,” said Shenandoah Growers Inc. CEO Matt Ryan. “This farm is part of our broader vision for a transparent, diverse and responsive food system more resilient against climate change and supply chain disruptions. Looking ahead, there is tremendous opportunity to apply innovation to develop produce aligned with emerging consumer trends, from better flavor and texture to enhanced nutrient content, responsive to the burgeoning ‘food as health’ concept. We thank the state of South Carolina and Anderson County for their partnership and look forward to joining this thriving community.”

The Anderson farm, which is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2022, will grow USDA-certified organic herbs and leafy greens.

For more information on Shenandoah Growers Inc.’s open positions, visit shenandoahgrowers.com/careers.