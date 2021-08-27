Design review update: United Community Bank’s downtown Greenville headquarters

United Community Bank’s downtown headquarters building plans are taking shape, based on plans submitted to the city by architecture firm McMillan Pazdan Smith and developer The Furman Company.

The 117,000-square-foot, seven-story building at 200 E. Camperdown will house more than 300 employees, according to information on file with the city’s Design Review Board which will discuss whether to give the project a certificate of appropriateness during its Sept. 2 meeting, one of many steps in the process.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our growth in downtown Greenville and are particularly excited about our plans for this special location near the Reedy River and Falls Park,” said a spokesperson for the bank. “We have deep respect for the input provided by the City’s Design Review Board and look forward to discussing our plans more fully once that step of the development process is complete.”