$22M speculative industrial center coming to Pelzer

A new $22 million, 212,500-square-foot speculative industrial development in Pelzer is expected to begin construction in August.

Located at 1630 Easley Highway, Pelzer Point Commerce Center will be developed by Atlanta-based Rooker, a full-service real estate development, design and construction management firm specializing in industrial manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and government office projects. Pelzer Point Building One is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

“We have been working for years to find the right site for this kind of investment in Anderson County, and we are excited to be under construction on our first speculative Class A project,” said John Rooker, CEO of Rooker. Rooker has developed multiple facilities in the Upstate, including Spartan Ridge Logistics Center, a 559,000-square-foot industrial development in Spartanburg, and the Social Security Administration’s Office of Hearing Operations in Greenville, which completed in 2018.

When complete, Pelzer Point Building One will be Anderson County’s first speculative Class A industrial development with I-85 frontage.

“We have been working for years to find the right site for this kind of investment in Anderson County, and we are excited to be under construction on our first speculative Class A project,” – John Rooker, CEO of Rooker.

The companies that occupy Pelzer Point Building One will benefit from the lowest property taxes in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson industrial market, according to a release by Colliers International, the company handling marketing and leasing for the project. Pelzer Point is part of a Fee in Lieu of Tax agreement passed by Anderson County to attract high-quality employers. Rooker estimates Pelzer Point property taxes will be $0.45 to $0.65 per square foot lower than similar properties in Anderson, Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

“The Pelzer Point project will help fill a major need in our region for this type of commercial space,” said Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns. “Furthermore, the logistics and distribution services to be provided by the development will provide crucial support for numerous enterprises operating in our community.”

Garrett Scott, John Montgomery and Brockton Hall of Colliers International will be the commercial real estate team to market and lease Pelzer Point.