Trinity Power Rentals opens first Southeastern office in Pelzer

Commercial real estate brokerage Colliers announced Sept. 1 Trinity Power Rentals has opened at 555 John Ross Court in Pelzer.

“This branch is the result of a long search for the ideal location to further serve our valued East Coast rental company partners,” said Trinity Power Rentals CEO Todd Johnston. “With our other branch locations in Eastern North America, our South Carolina location will increase our capacity to offer fast, efficient, temporary power rental solutions and logistics management up and down the East Coast.”

The 9,600-square-foot flex space is the temporary power solutions provider’s first location in the Southeast.

Trinity Power has five locations across the United States and Canada and serves nine industrial and commercial industries across North America.