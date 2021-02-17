Truliant Federal Credit Union submits plans to redesign North St. building

Truliant Federal Credit Union has submitted several façade improvements to its future home at 110 W. North St. in Greenville to the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board for approval.

The proposal includes:

Removal of the sloped pyramid roof over the exterior stairs

Construction of a new flat roof over the exterior stair/elevator tower and additional glass curtain wall envelope on both sides of the elevator/stair landings

Repainting the concrete structure to a light gray paint with a complementing gray paint below the canopy

Repainting the existing exterior brink walls to a similar color to the current hue

Replacing the existing canopies on the first floor exterior facade with flat “urban style canopies”

Truliant’s request will be reviewed Mar. 4 during the Design Review Board’s meeting.