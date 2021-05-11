Under new ownership, Commerce Club seeks former glory

The Commerce Club, a private club located in downtown Greenville, is now owned by BNG Hospitality Group, a Dallas-based organization that specializes in club turnaround opportunities. The venue previously announced it was permanently closing.

“It fits our strategy,” said Sean Laney, founder and president of BNG. “We’d like to be in this size markets. We already have a lot of Southern locations, and so it’s complimentary.”

“The club and the members really picked us,” he added.

Laney and his team’s plan is to see what’s important to the current club members.

“This club at one point was a roaring success, so kind of what was happening, then, that’s not happening now?” he said.

BNG representatives said it was important to keep a local feel for each club they own. That includes everything from the atmosphere to the food.

While the Commerce Club is changing ownership, it will retain its name and BNG is working with the One Liberty Square building owners to secure a long-term lease for the venue. Laney said about 50% of the staff will remain — some staff had already applied and accepted jobs elsewhere.

BNG plans to concentrate on the Commerce Club’s board redevelopment, new and improved sales and marketing efforts for membership and private events, an expanded programming calendar and enhanced communication channels to better connect and communicate with club members.

BNG’s executive vice president of operations, Tim Jarrett, said clubs are still relevant today and are more affordable and welcoming than what people may think.

“Think about the first clubs started in the 1800s,” Jarrett said, “Today, if you think about a business that continues to weather all kinds of storms of depressions and wars [it has to be right].”

Jeannie Putnam contributed reporting.