Wyche Law Firm to move into new offices in downtown Greenville

Wyche Law Firm is making a move, with plans to relocate its offices to 200 E. Broad St. in downtown Greenville by the end of the year.

The announcement comes four years after Wyche sold its former home at 44 E. Camperdown Way, overlooking Falls Park, to make way for the development of the Grand Bohemian Hotel.

The firm then moved into a spot next door at 200 Camperdown Way, but that was always seen as a temporary holdover, while the Wyche team took the time to consider what space would best accommodate its plans for future growth in the area.

“We have never lost sight of our desire to reimagine Wyche’s home in a way that honors our 100-year history and also positions us for the next 100 years,” said Wyche CEO Tally Parham Casey. “The space at East Broad Street will allow us to remain in the downtown area that we helped to build while also being a part of our city’s continued expansion along East Camperdown Way, where Wyche Law Firm is currently located.

With the new space, the law firm is looking to invest heavily in new technology that allows for virtual connection with clients across the world, with dedicated spaces for attorneys to interact with clients, opposing council and judges.

“The new offices will be redesigned and customized to respond to the way we practice law together, which has always been collaborative,” said Wyche Member, Litigator and Counselor Rita Bolt Barker.

Taking over the fourth and fifth floors of the offices on East Broad Street, which is currently occupied by accounting firm Elliott Davis, the law firm will work with McMillan Pazdan Smith on the floor space design and structural components of the redesign, while environmental graphic design firm Jack Porter will handle what Barker calls “the full experience of the space.”

“It’s all very much a work in progress,” Barker said, “but one of the things we’re focused on is egalitarianism of space. We have a goal to give everyone a similar amount of space as possible.”

That goal also includes equal access to sunlight, an attribute that Barker said was key to the overall redesign.

“One of our biggest goals was to have access to light no matter where you are in the office,” she said, “using a deliberate exterior and a great deal of glass to make sure that light flows to the center of the workspace as well. We want to rethink everything and have a space that feels right for everyone.”

The firm has yet to set an exact date for the move-in, although the full move is set to be complete sometime before the end of the year.

“It is a privilege to remain in one core space for such a long time,” said Wyche Shareholder Wallace Lightsey, “and [it is] our good fortune to secure space just a few blocks away that will honor our history while also accommodating our needs for the future.”