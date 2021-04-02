Backyard Cinemas brings theater experience home in time for summer

Backyard Cinemas is a new Upstate rental company which allows movie lovers to watch movies on theater-sized screens in the comfort of their own backyards.

The company was founded in 2020 by Deshaun Lathon, an Upstate resident since 2013 who works in real estate investment. During the pandemic, going to the movies was one of the experiences he missed the most. Lathon invested in the screens, speakers and other equipment for himself, and then saw an opportunity to share.

“With the times we’re in, stress is a killer. On a deeper level, going back to that [movie theater] experience helps people have a sense of well-being,” says Lathon. “We can always watch at home while relaxing, but being able to have friends and family over and watch on a big screen and still have that nostalgia, popcorn and everything you’ll get at the theaters was one big thing that I knew I wanted and felt other people wanted too.”

Photo provided by Backyard Cinemas.

Backyard Cinemas offers screens for rent for both nighttime and daytime screenings. According to Lathon, the rental service includes portable outdoor rooms that allow for midday screenings in addition to comfortable chairs, speakers and even concessions options like popcorn machines, cotton candy machines or slushy machines.

For larger events, Lathon says his company is connecting with local food truck vendors and even local breweries to offer pop-up bars at late-night screenings.

Photo provided by Backyard Cinemas.

In addition to offering inflatable screens for rental, Backyard Cinemas also offers vintage gaming rentals that allow up to four players at a time to play on the screen.

“With the retro gaming opportunities we have, we’re merging different generations,” says Lathon. “People will be able to play older, nostalgic games without having to go out and buy an Atari.”

Lathon established Backyard Cinemas with a hope of resurrecting a dying pastime: drive-in movie theaters.

“Folks can still come out and watch a movie and be together but separate in their own space. We don’t want to put anyone in danger,” says Lathon. “Yes, we can host larger events — we’ve got the screens and the manpower to do it — but right now we enjoy that smaller, private kind of feel. With everything going on, safety is a big piece for us.

“We have pop-up drive-in locations planned starting in the next couple months,” says Lathon. “I hadn’t seen any drive-in opportunities in the Upstate. I know drive-in has been a dying industry, but in this time there’s an opportunity to bring that back.”

