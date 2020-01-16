Tower Drive, a new mixed-use development, will be opening near the Greenville Downtown Airport in spring 2021. It will serve as a destination for visitors and residents to witness a combination of Greenville’s culinary and arts scene.

With a commitment to the community and its shared experience, the Tower Drive team says it is bringing a hub of creativity, innovation, flavor, culture and amusement to 20 Tower Drive.

The 63,000 sq. ft. building situated on 14 acres will host many activities like cooking classes in the teaching kitchen, axe throwing and outdoor concerts. Below are the phases, as listed on their website, to be expected.

Phase 1

Taproom Restaurants Gourmet food hall Artisan market Axe throwing Arcade Rooftop deck Outdoor space Parking lot

Phase 2

24+ artisans Aeronautical themed whiskey and cigar bar

Phase 3

Farmers markets Pop up artisan markets Concerts Other special events

