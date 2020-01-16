TATT names new director of Upstate Mobility Alliance

Connecting Our Future was a two-year effort coordinated by Ten at the Top which brought together transportation providers, business leaders, and nonprofit representatives around the issue of mobility in the Upstate. Formation of the Upstate Mobility Alliance was a key recommendation provided during the process, and recently, Ten at the Top named Michael Hildebrand as the Alliance’s new director.

“We are excited to have Michael Hildebrand join our Upstate Mobility Alliance team,” said Keith Scott, director of Anderson’s Electric City Transit and co-chair of the Upstate Mobility Alliance’s leadership committee. “He will be a prominent voice illustrating the valuable role mobility plays in the overall success of the Upstate, while also promoting collaboration and community investment around mobility initiatives.”

Though not a native of South Carolina, Hildebrand has spent his entire adult life in the region. He began a career in law enforcement with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, working as a beat cop and later Lieutenant of Public Affairs. After fifteen years of service, Michael transitioned into the healthcare field, working as the Chief of Staff and Communications Director for the Greenville Health System, now Prisma Health. Additionally, Michael served as the President of the Greenville Health Authority and is on the board of Greenville’s International Ballet.

The vision of the Upstate Mobility Alliance is that the Upstate will be a vibrant and connected region, where transportation policy and investments promote innovation, sustainable development, and economic prosperity for all residents and businesses. The ultimate success for the Alliance will be an Upstate region with greater access to transportation choices for all residents and easy movement of people and goods across the region.

Membership in the Upstate Mobility Alliance is open to any individual or organization in Upstate SC that shares the vision of creating a more vibrant and connected region. For more information please visit www.UpstateMobilityAlliance.org.

