10x digital announces scholarship recipients

Greenville-based marketing agency 10x digital recently announced that Chloe Pigue and Yiping An were its spring/summer 2020 digital marketing scholarship recipients. The company has awarded its annual scholarship for the past two years.

Each year, 10x digital takes applications with essays from students who are planning to enroll or are currently enrolled in a digital marketing or related field of study. This year is the first time the digital marketing agency has chosen both a winner and runner-up for the scholarship.

Pigue, the main scholarship winner, is attending the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where she serves as the president of the American Marketing Association.

An, who was the runner-up scholarship recipient, graduated from Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas, and plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University in the fall, double majoring in business administration and human-computer interaction.

Due to the number of candidates, 10x digital is also going to award two scholarships for the fall semester, and they are opening the entry process until Dec. 1 for the winter 2021 scholarship.

For more information, visit 10xdigitalinc.com.