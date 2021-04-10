AFL gives $5,000 grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Upstate

AFL, an international manufacturer of fiber optic cable headquartered in Spartanburg, gave a $5,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Upstate to provide support for the youth organization’s Science, Technology and Arts, Engineering and Math (STEAM) program.

“Our STEAM program exists to improve poor academic performance of students in math and science,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Upstate (BGCU) president Greg Tolbert. “With a focused effort on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, our kids experience projects that are engaging and spark curiosity. It is our hope that this translates to continued STEAM interest throughout high school, into college and as they enter the workplace.”

The youth organization will use AFL’s grant to provide laptops needed for the LEGO Robotics program and digital cameras with accessories for the photography club. The grant will also provide support for a contracted STEM specialist.

BGCU has clubs for students in first through fifth grades at six high-poverty Spartanburg County elementary schools. Its program supports all aspects of STEAM through its Afterschool Kidz Science, Junior LEGO Robotics and Afterschool KidzMath programming as well as its photography club.

For more information, visit begreatupstate.org.