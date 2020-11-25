AFL receives six technology patents

Spartanburg-based AFL, a manufacturer of fiber optic cable, equipment and accessories, was awarded six new patents over the past quarter for technology and developments in connectivity, test and inspection, and fiber optic cable.

Three of the patents were received for connectivity technology and development. The first was for an invention to improve legacy assembly methods for furcation tubing assemblies in fanout kits by removing the need for adhesives. Inventors added color and a flared, larger insertion cone target, which may enable easier and faster installation of the furcation unit in the field.

The second patent was an invention for cable mount clips, which snap onto panels and allow rotational freedom to relieve stress from twisted cables. The third patent in this category was for a fiber optic breakout assembly with inner tubes and strength filaments bonded together and connected to a housing for use in furcating optical fiber.

AFL also received two patents for test and inspection. The first was for the Encircled Flux Compliant Test Apparatus patent, which is a mode-insensitive coupler that provides a low-cost but high-precision fiber optic test interface for AFL’s ROGUE OLTS/Certification test sets. It may help to guarantee an encircled flux test light launching and mode-insensitive light power measurement. The other one was for the Wireless Inspection Solution patent, which covers the invention allowing for the fiber inspection video stream and image analysis to be transmitted through a Wi-Fi network.

The last patent AFL received was for a reduced diameter, high fiber density, double-jacketed central tube style MicroCore trunk cable. The product family is available in both plenum and LSZH applications and is inclusive of both bare fiber and SpiderWeb Ribbon up to 144 fibers.

