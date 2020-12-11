Armada Analytics Inc. announces relocation and expansion to Greenville County

Real estate consulting company Armada Analytics Inc. announced plans Dec. 10 to relocate and expand operations in Greenville County.

In addition to moving its headquarters to 104 S. Main St. in Greenville, Armada plans to invest more than $1 million and expects to create 33 new jobs.

“We have called Greenville our home for more than 10 years and look forward to the next 10,” said Armada Analytics chairman Zack Devier. “We are excited about our investment and our future growth in the city.”

The company launched in Clemson in 2006 and provides commercial real estate underwriting research and analysis services for a variety of clients, including government programs, banks, insurance companies, lenders and pension funds.

Armada will use its new facilities as an educational center for training employees throughout the country. The firm employs more than 80 people across its Greenville, Dallas, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee, offices.

The business expansion is expected to be completed by January 2021.