Bandwagon Fan Club Inc. receives $300,000 investment from SC Launch

South Carolina Research Authority’s affiliate SC Launch Inc., has invested $300,000 in Greenville-based B2B identity infrastructure company Bandwagon Fan Club Inc.

The business will use the investment to assist with product development and expanding its workforce. The company’s proprietary platform utilizes permission-only blockchain, encryption and multi-party computing to help their customers, who include live event organizers and experience creators, collaborate with other stakeholders to deliver safety and security as they gather large groups of people together in-person and virtually.

“Bandwagon is poised to revolutionize the entertainment, sports and general events industry,” said SCRA executive director Bob Quinn. “Their platform, designed for in-person, large gatherings, also works with virtual gatherings, which have become more prevalent. Post-pandemic, we’ll continue to see in-person and virtual options for popular events.”

Bandwagon became an SCRA Member Company in 2016 and previously received a $25,000 project development fund grant. The business also received a $200,000 investment after becoming an SC Launch Inc. Portfolio Company in 2019.

Bandwagon also received an award from Google’s Startups Black Founders Fund.

For more information, visit bandwagonfanclub.com.