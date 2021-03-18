BNNano launches research in Abbeville Incubator & Soft-Landing Facility

North Carolina-based engineered materials company BNNano is launching research and development activities at the Abbeville Incubator & Soft-Landing Facility.

“We are excited for the opportunity to engage with the Abbeville Incubator,” said BNNano CEO Steve Wilcenkski. “This partnership is a strategic next step for BNNano and central to our growth strategy. As we grow our company, research and design is paramount. We look forward to this new relationship with like-minded partners and know our shared focus on innovation and collaboration will benefit both BNNano and the Abbeville Incubator.”

The company transforms and revitalizes industrial commodities, such as aluminum, at the nanoscale in order to optimize performance. Their products can be found in metals and composites in the defense, additive manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, life sciences and textile industries.

BNNano is the fourth business to benefit from Abbeville’s incubator, which was established in 2014 with funds from the United States Economic Development Administration.