CU-ICAR to add new technology neighborhood, receives $2 million in funding for new building

Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research announced it will be expanding with the addition of Technology Neighborhood III when construction of a multi-tenant 40,000-square-foot high-bay facility begins.

To help fund this new building, CU-ICAR received $2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

“As a contributor to the state’s knowledge economy, world-class facilities like those at CU-ICAR are critical,” said Clemson President Jim Clements. “TN3 will support our students, researchers and industry partners with an innovative environment in which to prosper. We are so appreciative of the continued support from our partners at the EDA for believing in our vision and providing funding to support these efforts, which will in turn allow us to support South Carolina’s economy.”

The new facility may accommodate business tenants ranging from startup companies to established firms in the automotive, transportation, manufacturing and engineering support service industries. Tenants may have 5,000 to 6,000 square foot high-bay spaces with truck access in the rear to use for engineering or technical services, laboratories and small-scale distribution. There will also be office spaces available in the front areas of the building.

“From OEMs to suppliers in automotive, aerospace and beyond, our global reputation is directly tied to our ability to support Clemson’s partners and advance economic development in South Carolina,” Corporate Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives associate vice president Jack Ellenberg said. “CU-ICAR is a unique research park in that it’s not just a location, it’s a campus with active academic programs where companies can interact with other organizations, outstanding researchers and Clemson students, making it an asset to Greenville, our development allies and the state.”

Technology Neighborhood III is CU-ICAR’s first new neighborhood in 15 years. CU-ICAR was first announced in 2003, opened its first building in 2007 and finished its sixth building in Technology Neighborhood I in 2016.

Construction on the new building should begin in the first quarter of 2021 and be completed by late summer 2021.