Dallas-based DartPoints to acquire Greenville’s Immedion

DartPoints, a Dallas-based owner and operator of edge colocation data centers, announced March 16 it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Immedion, which is headquartered in Greenville.

Immedion, a colocation, cloud and managed services provider, has eight data centers in seven markets throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio and Indiana.

“We are proud of the company we’ve become over the past 14 years and look forward to creating more value and opportunities for our customers,” said Immedion founder and chief executive officer Frank Mobley. “Our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions remains steadfast and I firmly believe that DartPoints’ mission to enhance connectivity nationally adds value to our existing capabilities. We look forward to enabling our customers with more services and locations, while embarking on a better digital future, together.”

DataPoints previously acquired Metro Data Centers in Ohio. The acquisition of Immedion will more than double the company’s edge interconnection colocation data center footprint, expanding the company’s solutions to more than six states.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.