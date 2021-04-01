DC Blox breaks ground in Greenville County for its regional data center

DC Blox announced it has begun construction of its Greenville-Spartanburg data center on Thursday, April 1. The new multi-tenant data center facility will be a first for South Carolina while expanding DC Blox’s footprint in the Southeast.

The company’s multi-tenant data center implements the infrastructure and connectivity for businesses. The new site will also be able to protect Controlled Unclassified Information, ensuring a more secure data center.

Atlanta-based @DCBLOXinc is breaking ground here at Global Trade Park in #Greenville for a new data center on a 8.3-acre campus. pic.twitter.com/u0ezhxJ1si — Upstate Biz Journal (@UpstateBiz) April 1, 2021

DC Blox expects the first phase of the Greenville data center to be completed by late summer, according to a release. The new data center will join the company’s portfolio of centers in the region that include Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“With the first Tier III-designed data center now under construction in South Carolina, businesses adopting digital transformation strategies are set to have access to the most reliable and interconnected facility in the State,” said Mark Masi, DC BLOX COO. “Whether it’s a prime location, cloud storage, disaster recovery, or an expanded data center footprint, we are proud to bring this state-of-the-art data center campus to South Carolina. Now, even more companies can leverage reliable and efficient data center services and private, high-speed, low latency network access to cloud providers and applications at scale.”

Global Business Park off of Interstate 85: 54,000 square feet of space

Greenville’s DC Blox data center will be located on an 8.5-acre campus in the Global Business Park off of Interstate 85. When the facility is completed, it will have six data halls with 54,000 square feet of space and with the ability to support 18MW of power. About 7,000 square feet will go toward secure storage and office space.

The company and its customers are expected to bring in over $200 million in investments over the next several years, according to the release.

.@henrymcmaster, @LindseyGrahamSC and other officials are present to discuss @DCBLOXinc’s expansion into South Carolina pic.twitter.com/tZkT3Q48MT — Upstate Biz Journal (@UpstateBiz) April 1, 2021

“DC BLOX brings good-paying jobs and significant capital investment to Greenville County, and we are excited to see their vision begin to take shape with this groundbreaking,” reiterates Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “This new data center will help Greenville County accelerate economic growth and build on our reputation as a world-class technology destination. DC BLOX is a welcome addition to our community.”

On March 29, DC BLOX announced it has secured $187 million in long-term financing, which will be used to refinance DC BLOX’s existing credit facilities, add liquidity to the company’s balance sheet and provide additional capital to fund continued investments in existing and new data center capacity.

Including these funds, DC BLOX has secured more than $285 million since 2016 to accelerate and execute its growth strategy of bringing modern data centers, infrastructure and connectivity to edge markets.

Jeannie Putnam contributed to this reporting.