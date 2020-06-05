GLS announces alliance with fellow site selection firm Prodensa

Beginning June 4, Greenville-based site selection firm Global Location Strategies will team up with Prodensa, which has headquarters in the United States and Mexico, to provide advisory services across North America.

The alliance will kick off with a free webcast addressing current location trends occurring across North America following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical trends. The partnership may allow both firms to better serve corporations with capacity expansion plans in North America by sharing knowledge of land, labor, utilities, regulatory and tax policies across the continent that impact corporations’ ability to establish and sustain successful operations.

“Prodensa and GLS each have expertise built from decades advising corporations on where to place plants, people and technology around the globe for capital, labor and energy-intensive projects,” said GLS founding principal Didi Caldwell. “As companies respond to the shifting geopolitical realities, we anticipate a growth in the establishment of manufacturing operations across North America, and the GLS/Prodensa alliance allows us to provide an end-to-end solution for our customers anywhere in the North American continent.”

Both firms provide services including feasibility studies, location benchmarking, site selection and incentive negotiations for industries such as automotive, aerospace, alternative fuels and renewable energy, metals and composites, life sciences, chemicals, paper, food and beverage, and advanced manufacturing. In addition, GLS and Prodensa advise economic developers in capital investment attraction.

