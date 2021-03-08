Green Cloud Technologies acquires Cascade Defense, rebrands as Green Cloud Defense

Green Cloud Technologies, a Greenville-based cloud technology solutions provider, has acquired Cascade Defense, a full-service managed security service provider in Spokane, Washington.

Following the acquisition, Green Cloud Technologies has renamed and rebranded as Green Cloud Defense, an independent, channel-only cloud infrastructure-as-a-service provider.

“Everything we do at Green Cloud Defense is to better serve our channel partners,” said Green Cloud Defense CEO and co-founder Keith Coker. “Bringing new talent and technology to our current offerings will take our company to the next level and give our security capabilities a significant boost. The rebrand will only strengthen our company and better represent our commitment to innovation and best-in-class technology and resources to better serve our partners’ security needs.”

The company will now offer fully managed security information and event management software and a security operating center as-a-service to their managed service providers.

In addition, by acquiring Cascade Defense, Green Cloud has obtained a Fortinet MSSP Expert partner and a full-service Security Operations Center.

Green Cloud Defense’s headquarters will remain in Greenville.

Cascade Defense founders Eric Foster and Steve Sims will work in the new Green Cloud Defense Spokane office and have assumed new roles. Foster is Green Cloud Defense’s vice president of security operations, and Sims is the company’s vice president of security and chief information security officer.

Following this acquisition, Green Cloud Defense operates six data centers throughout the country, serves 685 channel partners, has a new office in Spokane, Washington, and employs 70 people.