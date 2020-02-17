Greenville company to launch online automotive packaging program

The Packaging School, based in Greenville, South Carolina, has announced the launch date for its latest online packaging curriculum, the Automotive Packaging Certificate (APC). The APC is set to be released on March 2, 2020, and is geared toward professionals looking to expand their knowledge of industry specifics related to automotive packaging. This new certificate is the first of its kind, according to a press release from The Packaging School, and it provides a comprehensive understanding of the packaging supply chain through an in-depth study across automotive manufacturers, part suppliers, and packaging providers.

“Regardless of an individual’s educational background, the Automotive Packaging Certificate allows both new and experienced professionals to raise the value of their contributions to the automotive packaging industry, without having to step foot inside a classroom,” said the release.

“By having an automotive concentration, it does provide exposure to current voids and certainly makes a candidate more valuable,” says Drew Cockman, Section Manager, Logistics Planning and Packaging at BMW.

The Packaging School is “the exclusive licensee of a professional packaging curriculum developed at Clemson University,” according to the release. The APC is solely web-based, allowing worldwide accessibility through internet access. By collaborating with subject-matter experts who utilize state-of-the-art facilities, the certificate aims to assist students enrolled in the program in navigating the unique roles of Tier 1s, OEMs and packaging suppliers, said the company. Among the courses included in the Automotive Packaging Certificate, course material will cover part and packaging storage, handling, identification, and customization of returnable and expendable packaging solutions.

The Automotive Packaging Certificate is open for enrollment now, with classes available starting March 2, 2020, at $2,400. Company and Team pricing are available upon inquiry. More information on the Automotive Packaging Certificate is available at packagingschool.com/automotive.