Greenville-based 6AM City expanding to Louisville, Kansas City

The Greenville-based media company 6AM City announced on Monday, May 10 that it will launch its newsletter product in Louisville, Kentucky and Kansas City, Missouri in July, 2021.

“As society begins to return to a new post-COVID normal, cities across the country are looking to expedite economic recovery and take advantage of growth opportunities. 6AM City has positioned itself as a catalyst — driving economic impact and helping cities to attract and retain the very best talent by educating and activating current and prospective residents,” according to a company announcement.

We’re putting jet fuel in this rocket at @6amcity… 🚀 Next stop Kansas City (@theKCtoday ) and Louisville (@theLOUtoday), both launching July 2021. NOW HIRING! Four (4) local market editors and four (4) sales team members ASAP. (https://t.co/LFjvExr4Ms) pic.twitter.com/wSTzRPROjz — Ryan Heafy (@ryanheafy) May 8, 2021

Louisville and Kansas City — whose combined designated market areas top 2.6 million people — are the 10th and 11th markets in the 6AM City portfolio which boasts more than 425,000 subscribers. Editorial and sales staff will be hired for each market.

“The advent of COVID-19 has made it so that Americans can live anywhere and there’s been a lot of positive attention given to Kansas City and Louisville,” Michael Mazzara, vice president of expansion at 6AM City, said in an email. “Kansas City will be our most west city to date and we’re excited about the opportunity it will bring us to expand into neighboring midwest cities. Louisville has long been recognized nationally for the Kentucky Derby and has a thriving sport and cultural scene we’re excited to contribute to.”

6AM City is a newsletter-first media company dedicated to sharing relevant local news each morning at 6 a.m. to subscribers’ emails.