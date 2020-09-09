Greenville translation company creates COVID-19 Response Translation System

A Greenville company has created a language product that quickly translates time-sensitive COVID-19 information for non-English speakers.

IVANNOVATION, founded by Yuri Ivanov, has developed the COVID-19 Response Translation System (CRTS). This system makes use of machine translation and historical data to provide a more efficient way for health care providers and companies, as well as state and local governments, to share new virus information to their non-English speaking residents.

“CRTS is like a toolkit, which has many things ready to do the job right. Instead of searching hundreds of resources for the right terminology and meaning, translators and companies can use our system to jump ahead in the game because they have a lot of translated terms and sentences about COVID-19,” Ivanov said in a news release.

According to the release, there’s a serious lack of COVID-19 information available to the estimated 25 million people in the U.S. who have no ability — or only a very limited ability — to read and write English. Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for example, is currently available in only Spanish, simplified Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean.

IVANNOVATION’s CRTS uses a combination of translation technology, language resources and expert human translators to increase the speed and accuracy of translating written material related to COVID-19 testing, treatment and containment.

The foundation of CRTS is a neural machine translation engine that is trained with a massive bilingual corpus on topics like viruses, epidemiology and medicine. CRTS can translate technical materials into all major European and Asian languages.

The result of this process is that COVID-19 translations are more refined and accurate compared to general use machine translation engines like Google Translate, according to the release.

IVANNATION is a global translation network with more than 400 translators and interpreters offering various translation, localization and interpretation services for all types of projects across industries.