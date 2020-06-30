InnoVision Awards seeks nominations for the top innovators in SC

The InnoVision Awards 2020 are accepting nominations until July 30. The awards recognize outstanding leadership, innovation and technological excellence in South Carolina.

The prizes, established in 1999, are given out by InnoVision, which is a grass-roots, volunteer-led nonprofit organization made up of people in business, academia, nonprofits and other fields who are dedicated to recognizing peers for achievements, according to the group’s website.

The organization is seeking innovative companies that are rooted in technology, crisis and community. Companies nominated can have produced a new product, responded to COVID-19 with innovative services or developed innovative programs from the community.

Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:

New technology development

Technology integration

Innovation in education

Community service

Sustainability

Small enterprise

COVID-19 response

You can nominate your company or another by filling out this online form.

The selected 2020 finalists and winners will be showcased online by InnoVision. Those related to COVID-19 will be featured on the organization’s website in the coming months. You can view last year’s finalists and winners here.