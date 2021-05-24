Magna Mirrors to bring 300 new jobs as part of $31 million factory build in Duncan

Magna Mirrors announced construction of a new $31 million, 170,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Duncan May 24.

The facility is expected to employ 300 people and produce more than 1.75 million high-tech vehicle mirrors incorporating cameras and sensor technology annually once production begins in early 2022.

The company manufactures high-tech mirrors for automakers like BMW, Mercedes and Volvo and is a division of Magna International, one of the world’s largest suppliers to the automotive industry with 342 manufacturing operations in 27 countries.

Steve Salvatore, general manager for Magna Mirrors South Carolina operations, said the new facility will join five other manufacturing plants in the state employing more than 2,400 people.

“We are very proud of the longstanding relationship we have with South Carolina,” Salvatore said.

South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said the company’s investment is a testament to South Carolina’s leading role in the automotive industry.

“I can’t think of a better day than standing here welcoming a new automotive supplier,” Hitt said.