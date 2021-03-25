Modern Campus acquires interactive campus map and virtual tour provider nuCloud

Modern Campus, which operates in Toronto and California, has acquired Simpsonville-based nuCloud, a provider of interactive campus maps and virtual tours.

The acquisition may reinforce Modern Campus’ vision to revolutionize the student experience and deliver a personalized learner-to-earner journey.

“First impressions count,” said Peter DeVries, president and CEO of Modern Campus. “Colleges and universities have mere moments to capture the imagination of prospective students. Seeing a rich, immersive experience on the website, enabling them to ‘walk’ the campus and imagine the possibilities in a personalized way, drives high engagement and enrollment. This acquisition is just one example of our commitment to customer success and enhancing the student experience with massively personalized digital engagement. It illustrates our deep expertise in higher education and provides another proof point for how we intend to expand our platform’s capabilities.”

NuCloud provides a software-as-a-service-based application that may enable higher education institutions to build rich, eye-catching interactive maps and virtual tours to allow students to experience the campus of their choice in a unique way.

Through the acquisition, nuCloud customers may benefit from the company’s software being integrated within the Modern Campus personalization engine and the expansion of capabilities provided by Modern Campus Omni CMS, a purpose-built content management system for higher education.

“Visiting a campus to evaluate whether it’s ‘right for me’ as a student is exceptionally difficult in a virtual environment, and a prospective student’s digital experience must be exceptional,” said Nick Catto, chief information officer and co-founder of nuCloud. “The acquisition by Modern Campus and integration of our solutions into Omni CMS is the perfect outcome for our company, allowing us to provide the industry’s leading interactive map tool to the portion of Modern Campus’ 550-plus customers who haven’t yet been introduced to these capabilities.”

Catto and Todd James, nuCloud chief financial officer and co-founder, will join Modern Campus and continue to lead customer engagements as well as Omni CMS Campus Map product innovation.

For more information, visit moderncampus.com/products/omni-cms/modules/campus-map.html.