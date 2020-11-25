Nashville-based Circa Creative Studios to open in Greenville

Nashville-based business Circa Creative Studios has announced plans to open a Greenville location in the first half of 2021. The new office will join the company’s other locations in Kalamazoo, Michigan and New York City.

“Now, more than ever, intentional, comprehensive, and creative design is imperative for a business to succeed within its industry and community,” said Circa Creative Studios CEO Tori Thomas. “The pandemic has led many of our clients to take a step back and consider what every element of their brand, their website and their social media conveys. As a collaborative company, now across four markets, we’re able to bring unbridled creativity and varying perspectives to help businesses tell their stories and stand out as commerce changes.”

Once open, the new location will employ three to five people and be led by Sonya Watson, who most recently served as a senior art director at DVL Seigenthaler in Nashville.

Circa also plans to bring in six artist graduates into the Greenville office as part of its six-month fellowship program.

The company currently has 14 employees serving more than 100 active clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, visit circa.design.