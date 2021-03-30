South Carolina Research Authority’s affiliate SC Launch Inc. has invested $250,000 in Greenville-based software startup company ScopeStack Inc.

The company, which offers a software-as-a-service solution for developing presales statements of work, will use the investment for its plans to expand its operations and workforce.

“Solving problems and providing solutions is always top-of-mind when we consider supporting a startup,” said SCRA investment manager Lee MacIlwinen. “The ScopeStack team spent many years copying information from one platform to another manually and updating documents and spreadsheets to generate proposals. They fully understood the problem and came up with an innovative software solution to solve it. ScopeStack is revolutionizing the statement of work process, making it truly turnkey.”

The business’s platform may allow engineers to accurately price professional services and reduce time to scope a project by enabling a quick turnaround for statements of work while ensuring that accuracy and proper approvals are in place.

ScopeStack became an SC Launch Member Company in 2018 and successfully progressed through the program, receiving a $25,000 project development fund grant and a $50,000 acceleration grant.

With this investment, the business is now an SC Launch Inc. Portfolio Company.

For more information about ScopeStack, visit scopestack.io.