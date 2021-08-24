SCRA invests $250K in cybersecurity startup Hook Security

South Carolina Research Authority announced Aug. 24 its affiliate, SC Launch Inc. invested $250,000 in Hook Security, a cybersecurity training provider based in Greenville.

“We’ve developed an entertaining way to offer training for something that is very serious,” said Hook Security CEO Zachary Eikenberry. “The uniqueness of our platform is why we are a growing business. We offer services including phishing tests, security awareness training, compliance training, and PsySec, our psychological approach to training. Having trusted partners like the SCRA and SC Launch Inc. teams is also a big part of our continued success. They believed in what we were trying to do from the first time we shared our vision with them.”

Hook Security became an SCRA member company in 2019 and a portfolio company the same year with an initial investment of $250,000. The business received an additional $250,000 investment in May, bringing the total to $500,000, which was reflected on the big check presented by SCRA executive director Bob Quinn and investment manager Lee MacIlwinen during DIG South’s Wild Pitch event.

