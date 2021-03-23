South Carolina-based TechStyles launches several new products

TechStyles, a division of South Carolina-based AFF | group, has launched several new products, the Foundation Collection, a high-quality vinyl upholstery fabric, and TechArt, a digitally printed coated fabric.

“At TechStyles, you get the perfect mix of experience and innovation,” said TechStyles managing director Chris Collins. “We believe in transforming life experiences through technology and design. As an international manufacturer and supplier of coated fabrics serving more than 50 countries, we are making a concerted effort to serve the American market including hospitality, furniture, office, restaurant, health care, marine and transportation industries.”

The textile manufacturer’s Foundation Collection’s fabric consists of six performance lines offering 168 colors and a variety of textures and designs for many different applications.

Similar to the Foundation Collection, TechArt also allows the customer to choose a fully customizable fabric. Consumers may choose from developed designs or upload their own image for printing while using the online store.

For more information, visit techstylesbydesign.com.