Two Greer business owners and entrepreneurs launch podcast

Greer business owners and entrepreneurs Bill Simmons and Rick Stroud recently launched the podcast Greer Business 360.

The podcast focuses on topics including strategy for a thriving and profitable business and celebrating doing business in Greer. One of its more recent episodes featured Family Dental Health president and CEO Rob Safrit, who discussed their growth from one to 40 practices.

Greer Business 360 is available on Apple podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. For more information, visit greerbusiness360.com or facebook.com/greerbusiness360.