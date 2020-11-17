Upstate SC Alliance launches Skill Up Platform

Upstate SC Alliance recently teamed up with Greenville Technical College, Tri-County Technical College, Spartanburg Community College and Piedmont Technical College to create the Skill Up platform.

This platform serves as a one-stop shop for individuals to explore the projected growth, earning potential and training programs available in a variety of in-demand careers, such as information technology specialists, pharmacy technicians or commercial truck drivers. Most of these positions may be obtained following 12 months or less of technical training with financial support most likely available in these programs.

“Our goal is to inspire individuals to acquire new skills for better paying, more resilient in-demand jobs and connect people with programs available at the Upstate’s technical colleges that can launch their careers,” said John Lummus, Upstate SC Alliance president and CEO.

The Skill Up platform is an extension of the Move Upstate SC website and brand, which were launched in 2019 to attract individuals to professional jobs in the Upstate.

“The goal of Move Up has always been to connect employers and talent,” said Lummus. “And the pandemic has presented an opportunity to address the skills gap by shining a light on those sectors that have remained resilient. Skill Up recognizes that the pandemic’s challenges may present an opportunity for some individuals to pursue new avenues. From hands-on manufacturing roles to network configuration to patient support, these careers have staying power and play an important role in our community.”

For more information, visit skillupsc.com.