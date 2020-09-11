Greenville investment company VentureSouth has invested more than $50 million in early-stage businesses in the Southeast. The company most recently supported North Carolina software business Threatswitch and biotechnology research enterprise Altis Biosystems.

“Investing $50 million in early-stage companies in the Southeast is an important milestone for us,” said VentureSouth co-founder and managing director Matt Dunbar. “We work hard to help fill the capital gap for entrepreneurs in our region, and we are grateful for our investors who have supported these companies that are making a real impact in communities across the Southeast and beyond. We look forward to continuing our efforts to ‘Make Money. Have Fun. Do Good’ as we prepare to deploy our next $50 million.”

Since its inception as part of the Upstate Carolina Angel Network in 2008, VentureSouth has invested in 76 early-stage companies across the Carolinas and from Virginia to Florida including electric bus manufacturing company Proterra and Chapel Hill, North Carolina’s clinical trial data management company Target Pharma. Their portfolio spans various industries including software, healthcare and industrial technologies.

VentureSouth’s companies have raised over a billion dollars in follow-on capital and employ more than 2,000 people.

