Vikor Scientific launches clinical cannabis company KOR Medical, Konduros joins as president, CEO

Charleston, South Carolina-based Vikor Scientific announced May 4 the launch of health innovation company KOR Medical.

The company plans to set the standard in growing personalized, clinical cannabis used to benefit patients suffering from diseases like epilepsy and cancer and to help alleviate the nationwide opioid addiction crisis.

“KOR Medical will be a highly-innovative organization that will bring a new blueprint and novel value proposition to the national clinical cannabis marketplace, powered by an AI and blockchain supported seed-to-sale platform,” said Scotty Branch, KOR Medical managing partner and Vikor Scientific co-founder. “Coupled with a relentless commitment to personalized medicine and rigorous compliance and purity, KOR will focus on providing clinicians with the tools and data they need to support leading edge treatment protocols for the needs of each unique patient.”

Joining the new company as president and CEO is former South Carolina Biotechnology Industry Organization chief executive Sam Konduros.

KOR Medical is also bringing on senior executives who will bring multidisciplinary expertise and experience in the clinical cannabis industry, such as Joseph Strauss, who will serve as COO and executive vice president.

Strauss has more than a decade of experience in the industry in multiple states, including Oregon, California, Colorado and Florida.

The company will announce other corporate appointees in the coming months.

KOR Medical has completed its comprehensive business plan and finalized its laboratory-grade indoor growing facility design. It is forging industry and business partnerships with numerous entities with established track records in the cannabis industry.

The company expects to confirm its initial U.S. operations location by mid-summer 2021, with the site becoming a model for future expansion across the nation. KOR is also planning its initial product launch during 2021, followed by full scale production in 2022.