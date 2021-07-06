Epsilon Inc. announces new $2.6 million facility in Mauldin

The Greenville Area Development Corporation, a nonprofit which works to promote and enhance Greenville County’s economic growth and development, announced July 6 that Epsilon Inc. will invest more than $2.6 million to establish new operations at 86 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Mauldin.

The information technology and services company expects to create 145 new jobs.

“Epsilon Inc. is excited to be opening a base of operations in Greenville, where the high quality of life and amazing people are a great fit with our company culture,” said Epsilon Inc. president Eric Oelschlaeger. “Epsilon Inc. looks forward to being a part of the growing business community here in the Upstate and to expand our support to regional and national clients from South Carolina.”

Epsilon provides customer service that supports a variety of technology-related functions such as:

Managed IT services

Consulting and planning

Cloud and hybrid cloud hosting for business applications

Technology support for customer employees

Wired and wireless network design and build-out

Cybersecurity and compliance services

24/7 call center support

The company’s new facility is expected to be operational by August 2021 and will be used to focus on the company’s governmental agency relationships.

For more information on the company’s open on-site, partially remote or remote positions, visit epsilon-inc.com/careers.